Nation united, prepared to defend country: Atta Tarar

Says India is facing embarrassment in diplomatic front

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said the nation is united and fully prepared to defend the country.

Talking to Dunya TV programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,’ the information minister said, “Indian narrative is false. India is facing embarrassment in diplomatic front. Pakistan is presenting its case to the world in a successful manner.”

Attaullah Tarar said there was information that India had a plan to attack Pakistan, adding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked to China, Saudi Arabia and other friend countries regarding Indian provocative stance and tone.

“Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is also in contact with countries with regard to escalating tension in the region. The case of Pakistan is strong in diplomatic front and India has no prof against Pakistan on Pahalgam attack.

“The world knows that Pakistan is serious in economic reforms. India faced failure to impact IMF and FATF. Water is our lifeline. India cannot stop our water. It took step in hurry to suspend Indus Waters Treaty. It was its childish act,” the federal minister said.

He said the situation kept fluctuating, adding, “Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also active. If India attacks, it will meet befitting response.”

The federal minister said delegations were being sent to different countries with dossiers and they would expose India's terrorism to the world.

Regarding the All Parties Conference (APC), Attaullah Tarar said APC was not being called. A joint session of the Parliament has been called.