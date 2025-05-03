PML-N workers stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N workers stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London

The protesters rejected the baseless allegations of India

Sat, 03 May 2025 23:39:27 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - A large number of PML-N workers staged protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday.

The protest demonstration drew participation from leaders and supporters of various political parties across the UK.

Carrying Pakistani flags, the protesters rejected the baseless allegations of India leveled against Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident.

They called for an international investigation into the Pahalgam massacre, demanding transparency and accountability on a global scale.

Participants raised slogans against India, expressing solidarity with Pakistan and condemning what they described as baseless accusations.

The protest saw active involvement from PML-N supporters as well as members of other political groups from across Britain.

In anticipation of any untoward incident, a heavy presence of Metropolitan Police was deployed to maintain the law and order.

Earlier, the Indians attacked and damaged the building of Pakistani High Commission in London last week.

The attackers broke the windows of the High Commission building after throwing saffron paint, a symbol of Hindu religion, on the walls which are white and the plaque.

India has been blaming Pakistan for a terrorists attack in its occupied Kashmir's Pahalgam area in which 26 tourists were shot dead. Pakistan denied the charges.