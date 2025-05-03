Information ministry arranges journalists' visit to LoC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has arranged visit of local and foreign journalists to the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday and Sunday.

The objective of taking journalists to the LoC is to expose India’s nefarious designs and blame game.

The ministry plans to show media the areas, where India alleges existence of terrorists’ camps.

Pakistan, it says, condemns terrorism in all forms and in any part of the world.

The April 22 massacre in the occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam has brought Pakistan and India face to face. India accused Pakistan of perpetrating bloodletting without sharing a shred of evidence and resolved to exact revenge.

Pakistan, on the other hand, expresses its resolve to give a fitting response to Indian aggression.

In a major decision amid the prevailing circumstances, the federal government recently made ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik as country’s National Security Adviser (NSA).

On Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting revealed that country’s high command had decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. "Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972)," it said.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.