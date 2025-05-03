Indian forces preparing to kill Pakistani detainees through fake encounters: sources

723 Pakistanis are currently imprisoned in India, 56 in agencies' custody

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Security sources allege that Indian forces are preparing to use innocent Pakistani detainees, held illegally, in fake encounters in India-occupied Kashmir.

According to sources, dozens of Pakistani nationals are currently being held in Indian custody under unlawful circumstances.

It is claimed that Indian agencies plan to move some of these individuals to various locations in the occupied Kashmir and kill them in orchestrated operations, which would later be presented as cross-border infiltrations by Pakistani militants.

The plan reportedly involves distributing pre-recorded videos and photographs of the detainees, alongside planted weapons, to Indian media outlets. These visuals would then be used to falsely portray the victims as terrorists entering from Pakistan, following a well-rehearsed narrative.

The objective, sources say, is to construct a pretext for hostile actions against Pakistan and malign it on the international stage.

In addition, forced confessional statements and anti-Pakistan remarks may be extracted from the detainees to strengthen the fabricated narrative.

The ISPR director heneral had earlier revealed, in press briefings held on April 29 and 30, that 723 Pakistanis are currently imprisoned in India without legal reasoning. He also highlighted the cases of 56 individuals who are believed to be in the custody of Indian intelligence agencies, held hidden and without due process.

Security officials warned that these detainees could be used at any moment to justify aggression against Pakistan.

This is not the first such incident. On April 24, two residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir - Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Deen - were reportedly killed by Indian troops in a staged encounter after they had unknowingly crossed the border. Indian forces have long been accused of conducting such fake encounters in the occupied Kashmir.

Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, observers believe India has grown increasingly desperate in its attempts to escalate tensions with Pakistan.