Shahid Khaqan urges politicians to learn from past

Pakistan Pakistan Shahid Khaqan urges politicians to learn from past

Stresses the nation must be governed by the constitution, as no country could function without it

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 20:49:03 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged all political forces to learn from the past mistakes and ensure that politics runs strictly according to the Constitution and law.

Addressing, a press conference in Quetta, Abbasi said that history thought bitter lessons, and repeating them would only worsen the country’s condition.

He stressed that the nation must be governed by the constitution, as no country could function without it.

“Nawaz Sharif, whose party is currently in power, is directly responsible for what is happening now,” he said.

Referring to Balochistan, Abbasi said its problem could only be solved through a constitutional system.

Read aslo: Khaqan Abbasi says establishment part of democracy

He reiterated that he had never supported unconstitutional action and said, “Better late than never, let’s fix the system before it is too late.”

