PM Shehbaz urges Saudi Arabia to press India for de-escalation

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

Fri, 02 May 2025 16:56:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia, to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on recent developments in South Asia after the Pahalgam incident, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He added that his country has made great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world.

The prime minister outrightly rejected baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

He highlighted the government's complete focus on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past fifteen months, with the support of friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia. He added that it is inconceivable for Pakistan to act irresponsibly to jeopardize its achievements and derail the country from the path of economic progress.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. He thanked the Saudi leadership and people for always standing in solidarity with Pakistan through thick and thin.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the prime minister for sharing his views on this important issue and said that Saudi Arabia wants to work with Pakistan for peace and security in the region.