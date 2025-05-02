Modi has imposed dictatorship in India after Pahalgam attack: Barrister Saif

Modi has imposed dictatorship in India after Pahalgam attack: Barrister Saif

Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 15:10:33 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif said on Friday that Narendra Modi has imposed dictatorship in India.under the cover of false flag operations.

In a statement, Saif said that anyone who objects to false flag operations is made an example of; in a country that claims to be a democracy, complete restrictions have been placed on freedom of expression.

He added that there had been a record increase in human rights violations, and in defense of false flag operations, adding that Modi had resorted to fascism. He blamed Modi, for promoting the ideology of the RSS, putting the peace of the entire region at risk.

The provincial information advisor further said that no one is willing to accept false flag operations as reality saying that Modi has become frantic over the failure of the false flag drama.

