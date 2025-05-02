SC grants bail to PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry after long detention

SC grants bail to PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry after long detention

He has been under arrest since May 11, 2023

Fri, 02 May 2025 10:43:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – the Supreme Court on Friday approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry after long detention.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan granted bail to the PTi leader and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in the trial court.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor argued that Ejaz Chaudhry incited people and was also part of a conspiracy.

In response, Justice Afghan remarked: "If the case against Ejaz Chaudhry was so strong, you should have taken it to a military court". He added that around 600 people have already been taken to military courts.

Bail cannot be used as a form of punishment, he asserted.

Ejaz Chaudhry has been under arrest since May 11, 2023, his lawyer told the bench during the hearing of the case.

