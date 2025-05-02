Five injured as vehicle of Amir Muqam's convoy meets accident near Murree

MURREE (Dunya News) – At least five people sustained injuries as a protocol vehicle of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam Amir Muqam's convoy met with an accident near Murree on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred when Amir Muqam was returning to Islamabad after completing his visit to the areas in Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to rescue sources, the injured were immediately shifted to CMH Murree, where they are undergoing treatment. Rescue sources informed that two of the injured sustained critical injuries.

