Eight of family die as car falls into gorge in Lower Kohistan

Thu, 01 May 2025 18:22:44 PKT

LOWER KOHISTAN (Dunya News) – Eight members of the same family, including three women and children, tragically lost their lives when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine near Muttah Banda on the Karakoram Highway.

The family was traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when the vehicle lost control and went off the edge.

Rescue team, along with local volunteers reached the site and pulled out the bodies.

All the victims belonged to one family from Rawalpindi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed heartfelt sorrow, saying the loss of precious lives is truly heartbreaking and extended sympathies to the grieving family.