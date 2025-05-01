Barrister Saif terms fuel price cut 'too little, too late'

Barrister Saif said that global crude oil prices have been steadily declining

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, criticised the recent reduction in fuel prices, calling it not even a drop in the bucket.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said that global crude oil prices have been steadily declining, and based on international trends, petrol prices should have been reduced by at least Rs 20 per litre in April alone. However, he alleged that the federal government suspended fuel price cuts twice in April, denying the public much-needed relief.

He further stated that the government was not serious about providing economic relief and pointed out that current global crude prices were even lower than during PTI’s tenure.

According to the provincial adviser, petrol was Rs 150 per litre during Imran Khan's government, and he described Imran Khan as "the only leader who genuinely provided relief to the people."