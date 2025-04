Govt slashes petrol price by Rs2 per litre

Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 23:58:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has reduced the price of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry has announced the reduction in rate of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs2 each.

After the latest adjustment, the per litre price of petrol is Rs252.64 and that of high speed diesel is 256.64.

A notification has been released in this regard.