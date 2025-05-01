Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in Bannu gunfight

Pakistan Pakistan Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in Bannu gunfight

The exchange of fire took place in the Spina Tangi area

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 12:20:13 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) – Three personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A CTD spokesperson said the exchange of fire took place in the Spina Tangi area of Bannu between CTD personnel and terrorists. In the exchange, three CTD officials were martyred and two were injured.

The spokesperson said that the martyrs include ASI Binyamin, Constable Inam, and Masoor. The injured personnel include Wafid Khan and Imran.

In retaliatory fire by the CTD, two terrorists were killed. Their accomplices managed to flee along with the injured ones.

Weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

