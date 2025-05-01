Three killed, 10 injured as coach overturned in Panu Aqil

Three killed, 10 injured as coach overturned in Panu Aqil

Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 08:42:04 PKT

PANU AQIL (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and 10 other sustained injuries when a coach overturned in Panu Aqil in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Panu Aqil where a passenger coach turned turtle when its tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

