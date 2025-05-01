President underlines need for equipping workers, youth with modern skills

President said our workers are our pride, and we owe our development to their hard work

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the need to equip the workers and youth with modern skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing job market.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day being observed today (Thursday), the president said “In today’s rapidly changing world, the key to securing a brighter future for our youth and workers lies in their skill development.”

The president called upon the governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate in creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the skill development of labour.

He said on International Labour Day, they paid tribute to the contributions, struggles, and sacrifices of their working men and women who had played an important role in the development of our country.

“This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari said the labourers and working classes were the driving force of their economy and national development.

They build infrastructure, run industries, cultivate lands, and move economy forward, he said adding “It is our workers who sustain our manufacturing industries, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, government and other public sectors. Our workers are our pride, and we owe our national development to their hard work and contributions.”

The president also urged employers, trade unions, civil society, and the public sector to join hands in creating a just labour ecosystem and work for the welfare and uplift of workers.

“Let us honour our workers through meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture that respects labour in all its forms,” he emphasised.

