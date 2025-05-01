PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to ensure workers' safety, health

PM said the protection of fundamental labour rights is enshrined in our Constitution.

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 04:07:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

The protection of fundamental labour rights is enshrined in our Constitution and fully aligns with the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) core conventions, to which Pakistan is a responsible signatory, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Labour Day.

In pursuit of these ideals, he said Pakistan had taken significant legislative and administrative reforms to further strengthen workers’ protections. “We have ratified key international labour conventions, including the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention and the Maritime Labour Convention, while advancing new commitments on occupational safety and health.”

He highlighted that for the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country.

“Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labor protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce,” the prime minister added.

Through digitization and labour law reforms, he said the government was building a future where every worker had access to dignity, safety, and opportunity. He said at the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.

“On this important day, I urge all stakeholders, including employers, workers, civil society, and government to join hands in building a culture that respects labour, upholds their rights, and creates opportunities of decent work for all,” he added.

