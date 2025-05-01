Indian army in disarray as deputy air marshal removed over professional inability

This is the second dismissal of top officer since the false flag Pahalgam attack

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 01:07:55 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - India has removed Deputy Air Marshal SP Dharkar from his office just seven months after his posting, creating a chaotic situation in Indian Air Force (IAF) as it is the second dismissal of a senior army officer since the false flag Pahalgam attack.

Deputy Air Chief Marshal SP Dharkar was removed when he expressed his deep dissatisfaction with his pilots' ability to handle Rafale jets.

Earlier, the army commander of Northern Command was removed. Now, Air Marshal SP Dharkar has been removed just seven months after his posting.

Air Marshal SP Dharkar was supervising the Rafale jets’ offensive flights on Wednesday night. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) intercepted the Rafale jets quickly and effectively after which the air marshal’s professional abilities were being doubted and questioned.

The deputy air chief had expressed his deep dissatisfaction over his pilots' handling of the Rafale jets, saying that the Indian Rafale planes appeared helpless in front of Pakistani modern radars and lost their way.

Tasked with aggressively exploring the Line of Control (LoC), the Rafale was jammed by Pakistani radars, falling victim to another Operation Swift Retort.

Air Marshal Narmadaeshwar Tiwari has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff to ensure coherence in the Indian Air Force.

It is noted that the dismissal of the deputy air chief has created unrest in the Indian Air Force. This is the second major military removal after the Pahalgam false flag.

The rapid changes in the top military leadership shows distrust between the BJP's fascist agenda and the Indian armed forces.

Defence experts are expressing fears of more military resignations and changes in the coming days.