13-member SC constitutional bench to hear review petitions on reserved seats

Apex court had ordered reserved seats be allocated to PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a 13-member larger constitutional bench to hear review petitions filed against its earlier ruling on reserved seats.

The bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, is set to convene on May 6 to take up the petitions. The formation of the full court underscores the significance of the case, which revolves around the contentious issue of the allocation of reserved seats.

Besides Justice Aminuddin Khan, the bench comprises Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, Hashim Kakar, Shahid Bilal, Salahuddin Panhwar, Aamer Farooq, and Baqar Najafi.

It is pertinent to mention that the apex court, in its July 12 ruling, had ordered that the reserved seats in question be allocated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The upcoming hearing is expected to determine whether that decision will be upheld or revised.