Pakistan Ulema Council to observe Friday as 'Youm-e-Istehkam Pakistan'



LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi has announced that the upcoming Friday will be observed as "Youm-e-Istehkam Pakistan."

In a statement issued from Lahore, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that evidence of Indian terrorism had not only surfaced in Pakistan but also in Canada and the United States.

He claimed that the Pahalgam incident was orchestrated jointly by Israel's Mossad and India’s RAW, with the dual aim of blaming Pakistan and turning Occupied Kashmir into another Gaza.

“Israeli agents have already entered Occupied Kashmir, and Mossad intends to replicate Gaza-like scenarios there. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have offered to conduct investigations into Pahalgam incident,” he added.

He praised the Pakistan Air Force for successfully foiling an Indian conspiracy the previous night.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi added that three million students of religious seminaries stand with the Pakistan Army. He said countries like China and Saudi Arabia are making efforts to de-escalate tensions, and challenged India to present evidence for its allegations.