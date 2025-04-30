CM Maryam urges students to face border tensions with bravery

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged the nation not to be afraid of ongoing tension with India at border.

She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony in Lahore for the distribution of scholarships and laptops to deserving students.

“You will have to face every situation with bravery and courage,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the entire nation is standing firmly behind our armed forces in this difficult time.

The chief minister urged the students to send a message of unity and solidarity to our armed forces.

Highlighting the initiatives taken for youth, Maryam Nawaz announced that 14,000 students in the Lahore division are being provided with laptops.

She emphasized that the female students have been given more representation in both the laptop and scholarship programs.

According to Maryam Nawaz, the politics is all about public service but it is often misunderstood in our society.

She added that the laptops and scholarships are being awarded purely on merit.

The chief minister also praised the Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for his dedicated efforts towards the betterment of students.

Speaking about her personal hardships, Maryam Nawaz said that she faced extremely difficult time in jail.

“My mother passed away while I was in jail. I even spent time in a death cell but I never gave up,” the CM said.