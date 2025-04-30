Cylinder blast snuffs out lives of five of family

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Five people, three children among them, were killed in an explosion at an LPG cylinders outlet on Ravi Road on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Nusrat, Samia, Zainab, Ibrahim and Faryal, belonged to the same family.

Seven people were injured in the blast, police said, adding that they were shifted to the Mayo Hospital. Two of them were stated to be critical, they added.

Windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were damaged and a rickshaw also was hit.

Police said the three-storey house the ground floor of which had the cylinder shop was damaged. The extent of the damage could not immediately be ascertained.