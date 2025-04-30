Pakistan peaceful but ready to respond to any aggression: Barrister Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Barrister Ali Zafar asserted that Pakistan is a peace-loving and responsible nation but will deliver a strong response if attacked.

He reiterated that the former prime minister, Imran Khan, maintained his stance of unwavering loyalty to Pakistan, stating that “if the nation is attacked, we are ready to sacrifice our lives.”

Commenting on regional tensions, Senator Ali Zafar criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the military a free hand, whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has yet to extend the same to the Pakistani military.

He emphasised that Pakistan faced a threat from Modi’s extremist government, not the Indian people, adding that Pakistan believed in peaceful neighborly relations.

Ali Zafar also pointed out that India’s opposition party Congress called for a joint parliamentary session to show national unity, while in Pakistan, the government continues to play politics and excluded Imran Khan from the All Parties Conference (APC).