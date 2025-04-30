Cop martyred by unknown assailants in Charsadda

Pakistan Pakistan Cop martyred by unknown assailants in Charsadda

The martyred police officer has been identified as Farooq

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 10:27:19 PKT

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) – A police officer was martyred and a Health Department employee was seriously injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a car here in Charsadda.

According to police officials, the tragic incident took place on Ghani Khan Road in Charsadda, where unknown assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on a car. As a result, a police officer was martyred, and a Health Department employee was seriously injured.

The martyred police officer has been identified as Farooq, who was posted on duty at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office. The attackers managed to flee the scene after the shooting.

Police stated that the deceased officer’s body and the injured individual were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Following the incident, fear and panic spread in the area, while police have collected evidence from the scene and initiated an investigation. A search operation is underway to track down the assailants.

