Ishaq Dar briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 02:54:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

“The DPM/FM briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.

