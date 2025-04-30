Ishaq Dar briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
“The DPM/FM briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.
Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.