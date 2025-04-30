UN chief offers 'good-offices' to ease Pakistan, India tensions

UN chief underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

UNITEDV NATIONS (APP) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered his good offices aimed it de-escalating the tensions between Pakistan and India following last week’s attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir when he spoke by telephone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, his spokesman said.

“He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts,” Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York, stressing that a confrontation between the two South Asian neighbours would be “catastrophic” for those two countries and for the world.

The Secretary-General, he said, also reiterated his strong condemnation of the 22 April terrorist attack near Pahalgam, a tourist resort, in which 26 people were reported killed.

In the wake of the attack, India announced a series of measures targeting Pakistan that include unilaterally suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of border crossing linking the two countries, the expulsion of diplomats and an order for some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.

Pakistan, which firmly denied the country’s role in the attack, retaliated by suspending all visas issued to Indian nationals under an exemption scheme with immediate effect, as well as expelling some of Indian diplomats and closing its airspace to Indian flights.

On Tuesday, Guterres noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.

“The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.”

Asked by APP whether the secretary-general felt encouraged to pursue his peace mission, Dujarric side-stepped the question, saying the UN chief’s offices are always available in any conflict or anytime there’s a risk of one — should both sides agree to it.

“The Secretary General remains concerned by the high-level of tensions between the two countries,” the spokesperson said.

Asked whether Prime Minister Shehbaz, during the phone call, demanded an international investigation into the incident, Dujarric said he can only speak to the Secretary General’s side.

An Indian correspondent sought UN chief’s reaction to the alleged Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism, citing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent statement, but Dujarric replied in general terms.

The Secretary-General, he said, strongly stands against terrorism wherever and whenever it occurs. “He’s been very clear on that what he wants to see is both sides move towards a de-escalation,” the spokesperson said.

“The region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole,” Dujarric added.

Meanwhile, the President of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang, also voiced his deep concern over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, and called for “maximum restraint” and to resolve this dispute through diplomatic means.

“He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and stresses that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances,” Assembly president’s Spokesperson, Sharon Birch, said at a news briefing in New York.

