Indian troops escalate crackdown against innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

Indian troops launch massive military operations in Srinagar and other districts on IIOJK.

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have escalated their crackdown operations marked by house raids, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings particularly after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, under the pretext of "security operations", massive military operations have been launched across Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

The Modi regime is systematically targeting civilian population, demolishing homes, arresting youth, and terrorizing entire communities.

In the latest wave of repression, four houses were razed to the ground while dozens of families were harassed.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity faced by Kashmiri students and businesspersons residing in various Indian states.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, urged members of Indian civil society and human rights defenders to break their silence and speak out against this orchestrated campaign of hatred.

