Three terrorists killed in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Three terrorists killed in Turbat IBO: ISPR

It was added that the location of terrorists was targeted accurately in the operation

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 18:04:33 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Turbat.

According to the ISPR, security forces and law enforcement agencies launched an IBO in the Turbat region of Kech district on the reported presence of terrorists.

It was added that the location of terrorists was targeted accurately in the operation. Three terrorists were killed and during the activity, weapon was also recovered from the terrorists.

Read More: 54 terrorists killed as infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border thwarted in North Waziristan: ISPR



The ISPR added that sanitization process would continue in the region so that other terrorists were also eliminated.

