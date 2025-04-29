India bans Pakistani analysts, journalists following Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Pakistan India bans Pakistani analysts, journalists following Pahalgam attack

Pakistani analyst Arabi presented truths that exposed bitter realities of Indian media

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 17:14:48 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - The Modi-led Indian government has imposed a ban on inviting Pakistani analysts and journalists to Indian television channels, directing media houses instead to feature leaders from Pakistan’s opposition parties during talk shows.

According to sources, the directive was issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to all major Indian media outlets, with a clear message to avoid engaging Pakistani commentators and to focus on airing internal political voices from within Pakistan.

The move reportedly follows a heated episode on a programme hosted by controversial anchor Arnab Goswami, during which Pakistani analyst Ahmad Hasan Arabi presented a series of uncomfortable truths that exposed bitter realities of Indian media reports.

More to read: Pakistan claps back at India for 'resorting to propaganda' after ghastly Pahalgam massacre



As reported by KRT News, an Indian news agency, Arabi’s remarks proved difficult for the Indian media ecosystem to digest, leading to a swift crackdown.

The report further stated that the Indian government is concerned about increased scrutiny from international media and global watchdogs, which has prompted this strategic media shift.