PM Shehbaz hails $700m pledges in foreign investment in IT sector

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 16:37:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed around $700 million pledges in new foreign investment in the Information Technology (IT) sector and called on international stakeholders to continue supporting Pakistan’s journey as it was ready to lead global digital economy.

The prime minister addressed the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI-2025) Conference on Tuesday, declaring that Pakistan is “not waiting for the future, but shaping it.”

The conference, attended by global tech leaders, investors, and innovation champions, marked a significant step in Pakistan’s emergence as a key player in the global digital economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his inaugural keynote address, shared insights from his four decades in public service, observing the “sea change in global dynamics driven by digital transformation.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning Pakistan as the next major tech destination in the world.

“Our youth, aged between 15 and 30, constitute 60% of the population. They are the architects of our digital future,” said the prime minister.

He highlighted the government’s strategic initiatives including the launch of federal and provincial IT parks, incubation centers, and a large-scale R&D ecosystem.

He announced a new partnership with global technology giant Huawei, which will train 200,000 boys and girls annually through a joint skill development program.

He said that in March this year, Pakistan received a record-breaking $4.1 billion in foreign remittances, signaling growing trust in the country’s digital potential.

“We’re not just building a digital economy—we’re creating a digital Pakistan. From transforming agriculture through AI to expanding exports with smart technology, this is the moment for global investors to join us,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited the world to invest, guide, and grow with Pakistan. Together, we will make Pakistan a leading light in the digital era,” he added.

In her address, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted Pakistan’s exponential growth in IT exports, an evolving regulatory landscape, and the development of a robust digital infrastructure.

“Pakistan’s youth — over 100 million strong — is our greatest digital asset. Under the prime minister’s direct supervision, we have trained over 300,000 young professionals in IT skills this year alone,” she noted.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, praised Pakistan’s ambition and innovation:

“This is a historic moment where ambition, innovation, and opportunity converge. Digital transformation is now a revolution, not a trend, and with 142 million broadband subscribers, 65% smartphone penetration, and IT exports poised to exceed $4 billion, the country is primed for digital acceleration.”

CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board, Abu Bakar said that IT exports were set to exceed $4 billion this year — a testament to public-private collaboration and national talent.

At the inaugural session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented a special memento to Deemah AlYahya and thanked all participants for their commitment to Pakistan’s digital rise.

