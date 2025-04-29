Dar apprises UAE counterpart of NSC decisions on Indian unilateral actions

Dar apprises UAE counterpart of NSC decisions on Indian unilateral actions

Both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed the recent regional situation and matters of mutual concern.

Dar apprised the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan’s National Security Committee’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions, said foreign ministry in a press release.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.