Every province to get its share as per Water Apportionment Accord: Gandapur

Gandapur said that we will not allow any province to usurp the right of another province.

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 05:11:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that every province will get its share under Water Apportionment Accord-1991, Dunya News reported.

Speaking to media after the Council of Common Interests meeting in Islamabad, Gandapur said that we will not allow any province to usurp the right of another province. Every province will receive its due share, he said.

Gandapur said that the issue of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award has also been settled. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not getting equal share in the NFC Award. He said that we will get it now.

Gandapur further said that we will also secure the share of the merged districts as well. He said that it was agreed in the CCI meeting that is case of any issue, all stakeholders will sit together and resolve the matters amicably.

