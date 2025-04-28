Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Dar

Says Pakistan will stand its ground and fight tooth and nail to safeguard its water rights

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 23:30:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasized that Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to safeguard its due share of water, guaranteed by the Indus Waters Treaty.

He chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding the Indus Waters Treaty in the light of India's move to hold the Treaty in abeyance.

Ishaq Dar underscored that India's unilateral and illegal move to hold the Treaty in abeyance contravened the established norms of inter-state relations, international law, and the Treaty's own provisions.

He stressed that the Treaty is critical to regional stability and its sanctity must be preserved.

Noting that the waters of the Indus River System remain a lifeline for Pakistan's 240 million people, he deplored the Indian attempts to weaponize water.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty to ensure protection of its water rights and the well-being of its people.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Law and Justice and Water Resources, Attorney General, senior officials and technical experts.