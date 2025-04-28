Indian-origin man identified in attack on Pakistani High Commission in London

The attacker had previously contested election for Mayor of London against Sadiq Khan

LONDON (Dunya News) – The extremist who attacked the Pakistani High Commission in London has been identified as of Indian origin.

The attacker, 41-year-old Ankit Love, had previously contested the election for Mayor of London against Sadiq Khan.

Ankit Love is the founder of the One Love Party and contested the 2016 election, receiving 4,941 votes against Sadiq Khan as a candidate from the One Love Party.

Ankit Love is the son of Indian politician and filmmaker Jay Mala. He has contested multiple elections in the UK, and his father is also a lawyer and politician in India.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Ankit Love will be presented today before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Ankit Love had smashed windows of the Pakistani High Commission at Lowndes Square.

The recent attack comes at a time when the Pakistani community is preparing to hold a protest in front of the Indian High Commission, showing great enthusiasm for the demonstration.

