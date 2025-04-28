40 injured in explosion at Nushki truck terminal

A fire brigade vehicle also caught fire while attempting to extinguish the blaze.

NUSHKI (Dunya News) – At least 40 people were injured when an explosion occurred in an oil-filled truck after a fire broke out near the truck terminal in Nushki district, Balochistan.

According to reports, a fire brigade vehicle also caught fire while attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Rescue sources said that several individuals suffered burn injuries and are being shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

Hospital sources stated that after initial medical aid, the severely injured will be shifted to Quetta.

According to a statement by the district administration, more than 40 people were injured in the explosion.

Additionally, four police officers, who were present to evacuate civilians from the site, also suffered burn injuries. Individuals near the oil tanker sustained burns over 70 to 80 percent of their bodies.