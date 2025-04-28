At least seven dead, 15 injured in South Waziristan blast

A leader of the peace committee was the prime target

WANA (Dunya News) - At least seven people were killed in a blast in Wana, South Waziristan on Monday.

According to deputy commissioner, 15 people sustained injuries in the blast.

A leader of the peace committee was the prime target, said the government official.

The injured are being shifted to the nearby hospital while emergency was also declared in DHQ Wana. The rescue operation is also underway after the blast.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast and prayed for the departed souls. He also prayed for early recovery of injured.

He added that such cowardly acts cannot weaken us and we are committed to uproot the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, the security forces had foiled an infiltration attempt by militants trying to cross the Afghan border and eliminated all 54 terrorists.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing (ISPR), during the nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, security forces timely monitored the movement of militant groups attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR spokesperson stated that Pakistani troops responded swiftly and effectively, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.

The statement said that after exchange of fire, all 54 militants were killed.

Pakistan consistently demanded that the Afghan government ensure effective border management on its side.