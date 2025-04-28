India turns away disabled Karachi teen seeking treatment

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Indian government is alleged to have denied medical treatment to a disabled teenager from Karachi, sending him back home without help.

Sixteen-year-old Ayaan, who had travelled to India for treatment, has been shown the door by Indian authorities.

Instead of receiving care, he was forced to pack up and leave the country, leaving his health in danger.

To make matters worse, Indian officials also held back his mother and the situation has created hardships for the family.

Ayaan had been wounded by police gunfire and left disabled. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the past month before being suddenly shown the exit.

The incident adds another dark chapter to the continued deteriorating relations of both the countries, raising concerns about humanitarian values and the treatment of patients across border.



