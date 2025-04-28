17 terrorists killed in follow-up operation near Pak-Afghan border

Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 16:30:27 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 17 terrorists during a sanitization operation in an area of North Waziristan along Afghan border.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, along the border on night between 27/28 following the killing of 54 terrorists in successful engagements from April 25 to 27.

It said the terrorists were operating on behest of their foreign master, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The number of terrorists killed in three days anti-infiltration operatiosn has risen to 71.

The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

Earlier, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by militants trying to cross the Afghan border and eliminated all 54 terrorists, said ISPR.

During the nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, security forces timely monitored the movement of militant groups attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR spokesperson stated that Pakistani troops responded swiftly and effectively, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.

The statement said that after exchange of fire, all 54 militants were killed.

Pakistan consistently demanded that the Afghan government ensure effective border management on its side.

ISPR added that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The spokesperson further emphasised that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to defend the borders and eliminate terrorism from the country, fully prepared to uproot this menace at any cost.

“At a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, the actions of these militants clearly show whose direction they are following. Such activities are tantamount to betrayal of the state and the people,” said the ISPR statement.

The statement noted that Pakistani security forces, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, vigilance, and preparedness, timely averted a major disaster. This operation marks the highest number of militants eliminated in a single action during the ongoing anti-terrorism campaign.