China announces full support for Pakistan amid tension with India over Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – China has expressed solidarity with Pakistan after India levelled what Islamabad labels as false allegations following the Pahalgam incident in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a statement, said they fully understood Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests.

Wang also voiced China’s support for a fair and timely investigation into the attacks.

The Chinese foreign minister urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work together to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region.

Last week, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to give India a fitting response and take up belligerence with international forums.

The decision was taken a day after India announced revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations and closure of Attari passage.

The NSC also rejected all Indian allegations against Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam attack.

The meeting approved the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and pledged to give a strong response to Indian diplomatic and water aggression.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The NSC decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect and said Pakistan reserved the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972).

The NSC expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

