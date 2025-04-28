Govt committed to protect workers' rights, safety: PM

Vow to create future-ready workplaces where technology and human values go hand in hand

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan remained committed to strengthening frameworks that protect workers’ rights and safety.

In a message on the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work observed on April 28, he said, “Today, as we mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Pakistan joins the international community in reaffirming our commitment to the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases, and to promoting the well-being of every worker across all sectors.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work’, invites us to reflect on the opportunities and responsibilities brought forth by technological advancement,” he added.

The prime minister said, “As workplaces across the globe, including in Pakistan, embrace digital systems, it becomes imperative to ensure that these innovations serve to enhance the safety, health, and dignity of our workers.”

“Technological advancements offer smart, responsive tools that can anticipate risks and adapt to changing environments. By integrating these technologies, we can build workplaces that are not only more efficient but also significantly safer and healthier for all,” he remarked.

He reiterated the important role of all stakeholders including employers, workers, policymakers, and innovators, in creating future-ready workplaces where technology and human values go hand in hand.