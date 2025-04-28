Pakistan to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure: Khawaja Asif

He reassured that government is vigilantly monitoring the situation alongside all security agencies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday warned that any act of aggression by India would be met with a full and resolute response. He said that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

Khawaja Asif reassured that the government is vigilantly monitoring the situation alongside all security agencies, and should India take any provocative steps, Pakistan will respond firmly.

The Defense Minister predicted that the reality behind the recent drama will be exposed in the coming days, stating, "Prime Minister Modi has fallen into the very trap he set himself."

"If India believes in its version of events, it should allow the international community to conduct an independent investigation," he added.

Khawaja Asif said that India is backing terrorist outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to destabilise Pakistan. He said that the terrorist face of India stands revealed before the world.

He stressed that the entire nation — including the public, the armed forces, and all institutions — are united and standing firmly together. "We will not allow any harm to come to Pakistan’s security," he declared.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned that in view of the prevailing situation, a joint session of Parliament could be convened soon to discuss the national security challenges.

