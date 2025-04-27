Pahalgam attack: Ishaq Dar briefs UK's foreign secretary on India's baseless propaganda

Pakistan Pakistan Pahalgam attack: Ishaq Dar briefs UK's foreign secretary on India's baseless propaganda

UK Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 23:13:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed UK Foreign Secretary David Lamy about India's baseless propaganda and illegal decisions, including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson, it was mentioned that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lamy, during which he briefed him on the regional situation.

Ishaq Dar highlighted India’s false accusations, baseless propaganda, and unilateral actions, including the illegal decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasized that India’s actions were a blatant violation of international obligations.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to defending its national interests and emphasized the ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the UK Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

During this conversation, Ishaq Dar also reiterated that Pakistan is ready to participate in any independent and transparent investigation.