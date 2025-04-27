Over 200 Indian flights hit as airspace closure enters fourth day

They are expected to raise fares to mitigate financial losses

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Over 200 flights of Indian airlines are badly affected after closure of Pakistan airspace for them in the wake of false flag operation staged by the BJP government in the occupied Kashmir for political mileage ahead of elections in many states.

The airspace closure has entered the fourth day today. Indian airlines are bearing the brunt of airspace off-limits, the step Pakistan took in tit-for-tat after India suspended World Bank brokered Indus Waters Treaty.

The Indian airlines are paying additional cost of fuel, airport parking, and hotel rent as they are using alternative airspace, which cost them huge loss in the form fuel expenditure and rent of different kinds.

On the other hand, Indian passengers are going to use airlines of Middle East as Indian airlines are expected to increase fares to mitigate their financial losses.

The airlines are in deep financial crisis after Pakistan shut its airspace in retaliation to some bilateral measures taken by the BJP government.

