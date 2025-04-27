BJP, Modi under fire for staging false flag operation

Politicians say security failure caused the Pahalgam massacre

Published On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 05:56:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The BJP government is under fire for staging a false flag operation in India-occupied Kashmir as politicians and religious figures have said the Pahalgam attack is politically motivated, questioning heavy military deployment in the valley, which proved to be futile to prevent the attack, which claimed lives of innocent tourists.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has flayed the BJP government for security failure and said tension with Pakistan is harming India, saying terrorists entered Pahalgam after covering the distance of 200-km, questioning how it is possible for them to cover such a long distance with heavy weapons, even in the presence of Indian troops.

A party leader said the terrorists did their job and left the venue, but no one was there to catch them, adding, “It is security failure. The BJP should stop making jocks with the people of India. Chowkidar (watchman) is himself a thief.”

A Hindu religious personality put a question mark on the veracity of Pahalgam attack, saying the BJP government instantly claimed that the assailants came from Pakistan, why it did not get this information before the attack.

“India does not have courage to stop the river. It neither did in the past nor it could do even in next 20 years,” the religious leader lamented.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was security failure due to which terrorists claimed lives of innocent civilians, urging the BJP government to enhance security in occupied Kashmir to stop such incidents in future. The CM said he was not in favour of war with Pakistan, saying the people of his province wanted peace not war.

