Out of 342 flights first Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29

Pakistan Pakistan Out of 342 flights first Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29

89,000 pilgrims will be taken from Pakistan to holy land under the official scheme

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 23:59:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The departure phase of pilgrims to the Holy Land arrived as all preparations for the Hajj operation were completed.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the first Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29. Under the government’s Hajj scheme, pilgrims will be transported to the Holy Land through 342 flights.

A total of 89,000 pilgrims will be taken from Pakistan to Madinah and Makkah under the official scheme. The final Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on May 31.

The operation to transport pilgrims to the Holy Land will continue for 33 days. In the first 15 days of the operation, pilgrims will primarily be flown to Madinah.

PIA, Serene Air, AirBlue, AirSial, and a Saudi airline are participating in the Hajj operation. On the first day alone, six flights will depart for Saudi Arabia.

On April 29, two flights will leave from Lahore, and one flight each from Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, and Multan. From Islamabad, PIA flight PK 713 will depart at 4:45 AM, carrying 393 pilgrims.

From Lahore, AirSial flight PF 7700 will depart at 8:30 AM, taking 150 pilgrims to Madinah. PIA flight PK 7201 from Quetta will leave at 9:30 AM with 150 pilgrims onboard.

From Multan, PIA flight PK 715 will depart at 8:15 PM with 393 pilgrims. Meanwhile, Serene Air flight ER 1611 will leave Karachi at 9:30 PM, carrying 285 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Also, another flight from Lahore, PIA flight PK 747, will depart at 10:15 PM with 329 pilgrims.

