Karachi board delays intermediate exams

The examinations will now commence from May 5

Sat, 26 Apr 2025

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Board of Intermediate Education has announced postponement of intermediate annual exams scheduled to commence from April 28.

The board, in a press release, said the exams will now start from May 5.

The official statement has mentioned two main reasons for the change in exam dates. It explained that, based on the recommendations of a special committee, the process of awarding grace marks to all students of the Science, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, and General Science groups in the subjects of Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics for the 2024 first year exams is currently ongoing.

The second reason given by the Board is that matriculation exams are still ongoing at some exam centers, which are also designated for Intermediate exams.

The announcement further requested that students and parents continue their preparation according to the new schedule.

