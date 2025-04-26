Only Imran Khan can unite divided nation, says Omar Ayub

He urged the armed forces to stand with the public's opinion

Sat, 26 Apr 2025 10:47:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has said that the nation is unfortunately divided, and only Imran Khan has the capability to unite the country.

Speaking to the media outside the anti-terrorism court, Omar Ayub revealed that 25 new cases have been filed against him by the government.

On escalating tensions with India, he stated that the Modi government has declared war on Pakistan by unilaterally revoking the Indus Waters Treaty, originally signed between Nehru and Ayub Khan. He also alleged that India has established bases along the border.

Omar Ayub criticised the current leadership, saying that the public stood with Imran Khan, not Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or the President. Drawing a historical parallel, he remarked, "After World War II, the British Prime Minister stepped down. It is time for the current rulers to do the same and bring back Imran Khan."

He also claimed that during a briefing on July 8, 2024, it was revealed that Pakistan’s water resources were sold, and alleged that Rs. 500 billion worth of petroleum was smuggled. He urged the armed forces to stand with the people, adding that "everyone knows what the nation truly wants."