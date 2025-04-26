SCO key official meets CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 10:54:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

The CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace at the regional and global levels.

Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, it further said.

