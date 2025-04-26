In-focus

PM commends security forces for eliminating Khawarij

Prime Minister appreciated the professional capabilities of personnel of security forces.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu.

He said the government would continue to foil the heinous designs of the terrorists, who were the enemies of humanity. “Our war against terrorists will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” he added.
 

