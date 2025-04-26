PM commends security forces for eliminating Khawarij

Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 04:34:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu.

Prime Minister appreciated the professional capabilities of personnel of security forces.

He said the government would continue to foil the heinous designs of the terrorists, who were the enemies of humanity. “Our war against terrorists will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” he added.

