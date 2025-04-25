Radio Peshawar attack: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for MPA Arbab Waseem, 4 others

Protesters torched Radio Pakistan after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI (Parliamentarians) MPA Arbab Waseem along with four co-accused in connection with the violent attack on the Radio Pakistan building during the May 9 protests.

ATC Judge Wali Mohammad Khan ordered the police to ensure compliance with the court's directives and produce the absconding suspects before the court.

The case stems from the widespread unrest that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year, during which protesters allegedly torched and vandalised public properties, including the Radio Pakistan premises in Peshawar.

According to the prosecution, the accused set fire to the state-owned building during the protests, causing extensive damage. Arbab Waseem, along with several others, was named in the FIR lodged by the police.

Prosecutors informed the court that despite repeated summons, Arbab Waseem and four others failed to appear during trial proceedings. Notices had been issued multiple times, but the accused remained absent, prompting the prosecution to seek their arrest to proceed with the case.

Following the arguments, the court issued non-bailable warrants for the five suspects and directed the police to arrest and produce them on the next hearing. The court adjourned further proceedings until May 5.