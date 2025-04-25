India's unilateral decisions jeopardise regional stability, warns FO

The ghastly incident triggered blame game between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday made it clear that Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian act of stopping the river water.

“Stopping flow of water will be considered an act of war,” FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly press briefing on Friday.

He said the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting announced a slew of measures in response to India’s sabre-rattling after the Pahalgam massacre. India’s attitude posed a threat to regional peace, he added.

He said violation of the Indus Water Treaty spoke volumes for India’s irresponsible attitude. “India’s move to unilaterally revoke the agreement corroborates the two-nation theory,” he said.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan’s armed forces were highly alert and fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

He said the Wagah Border had been closed and Indian flights could no more use Pakistan’s airspace.

Visas of Indians under SAARC scheme had been cancelled, he said, adding that the Indian Sikh pilgrims had been given exemption and could still come to Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a successful visit to Turkiye and UAE deputy prime minister visited Pakistan and the two sides pledged to undertake joint initiatives for bilateral benefit.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also undertook a fruitful visit to Afghanistan.

NSC MEETING COMMUNIQUE

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting reveals that country’s high command has decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972), it says.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC scheme.

Pakistan declared the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They were directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers also had been directed to return to India, says the communique.

“Revocation of the Indus Water Treaty is considered an act of belligerence,” says the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

WHAT HAPPENED IN PAHALGAM?

Twenty-seven people were killed and 17 injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory Pahalgam. This is said to be the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

The ghastly incident triggered blame game between Pakistan and India.

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closure of Attari check post and other measures.

